North Texas' contingent of players in the NFL got a little bigger over the weekend when two Mean Green greats from recent years were signed to practice squads.
Defensive end LaDarius Hamilton signed with the Cowboys, while cornerback Kemon Hall signed with the New Orleans Saints.
Hamilton completed his UNT career in 2019. He posted 17 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Mean Green.
The former Corrigan-Camden standout went undrafted by was quickly signed by the Cowboys.
Hall played two seasons at UNT after transferring in from Itawamba (Mississippi) Community College. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection during his senior season in 2018, when he intercepted five passes.
Hall spent the 2019 season on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. The Saints brought Hall in for a tryout and ended up signing him to their practice squad.
One other player with UNT ties was also signed. Chris Orr, the younger brother of UNT Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Orr, signed with the Carolina Panthers.
Practice squad members are set to make $8,400 per week this season.
Hamilton and Hall are among a handful of former UNT standouts who are slated to play in the NFL this season.
Saints linebacker Craig Robertson is entering his ninth year in the league, while San Francisco 49ers running back Jeffery Wilson is headed into his third season.
Wide receiver Jalen Guyton is with the San Diego Chargers and is in contention to start in his seond year in the league.