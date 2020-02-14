NORMAN, Okla. – Daisy Woodring and Bria Northrop equaled personal records on the vault, with Woodring scoring a 9.850 and Northrop scoring a 9.825, leading the way for the Texas Woman's University gymnastics team in a third-place finish at the OU tri-meet.
"I was very proud of our team tonight," said coach Lisa Bowerman. "Despite some mistakes early in the meet on beam, they remained poised and aggressive throughout the rest of the meet."
The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners posted a 198.400 to take first, while No. 29 West Virginia scored 195.575. The Pioneers followed with a 193.875 score, the team's third-highest team score of the year.
Woodring finished sixth in the vault, while Northrop tied for seventh. Northrop also led the way on the bars with her 9.775 score, finishing tied for ninth. Hunter Vincent's 9.750 tied for eighth on beam, while Northrop's 9.800 on the floor was good for a tie for 11th in the event.
The Pioneers return to action on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m., hosting Air Force inside Kitty Magee Arena.
"The team is looking forward to a little bit of rest this weekend before a full week of training that will set us up well for the next meet at home," said Bowerman.