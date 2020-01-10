Ann Arbor, Mich. — Texas Woman’s opened the 2020 campaign at Michigan battling both the host institution and the University of Washington.
“Coming into tonight we knew we had a young team with so many competing collegiately for the first time and we certainly saw some nerves,” coach Lisa Bowerman said.
On the strength of a 48.500 team score on the vault in the final rotation, the Pioneers tallied a final score of 189.850. Senior Bria Northrup who posted team-highs on floor exercise (9.775) and the vault (9.800), finished with an All-Around score of 38.125.
“This team is extremely competitive; the work ethic, determination and buy-in are there,” Bowerman said. “We won’t let today define us.” Host Michigan finished with 195.650 points, edging out Washington’s 195.350.
Sophomore Isabel Goyco, had a team high 9.600 on the bars and a solid 9.675 on both the floor and vault. Daisy Woodring and Domi Bonzagni, both competing in their first collegiate meets, posted team high scores on the beam with 9.650 while also scoring 9.750 and 9.700 respectively on the vault.
Next Saturday, Jan. 18, the Pioneers will compete at Centenary College (LA) at 6 p.m.