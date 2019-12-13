With the release of the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason poll this week, Texas Woman's will compete against the best in the country when the Pioneers meet the top three teams, and eight of the top 20, in the upcoming season.
"We are thrilled to once again be able to provide the highest level of competitive opportunities to our TWU Gymnastics student-athletes," head coach Lisa Bowerman said. "The challenge of competing against the top-ranked teams in the nation provides the opportunity to show the incredible talent that our student-athletes possess and the high standards that this program represents."
Oklahoma, winner of the 2019 NCAA National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championship, earned the top spot in the 2020 preseason poll as voted on by WCGA member coaches. LSU is ranked second and Florida is third.
TWU will host OU on Sunday, Feb. 9 in a dual meet, and then travel to Norman the following Friday, Feb. 14 to compete in a tri meet with OU and West Virginia, who is ranked 30th.
LSU will visit Kitty Magee Arena on Friday, March 6 as part of a TWU quad meet that also features No. 19 Arkansas and Centenary College.
The Pioneers will travel to Gainesville, Florida to compete against the No. 3 Gators on Friday, March 13.
2020 TWU Gymnastic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Time
|Jan. 10
|at No. 6 Michigan, No. 17 Washington
|Ann Arbor, Mich.
|5:30 p.m.
|Jan. 18
|at Centenary College
|Shreveport, La.
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 16
|Kent Statem Wisconsin Oshkosh, No. 36 Lindenwood
|Denton
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 2
|No. 20 Iowa State
|Denton
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 9
|No. 1 Oklahoma
|Denton
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 14
|at No. Oklahoma, No. 30 West Virginia
|Norman, Okla.
|6:45 p.m.
|Feb. 23
|Air Force
|Denton
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 29
|at No. 13 Auburn
|Auburn, Ala.
|7 p.m.
|March 6
|No. 2 LSU, No. 19 Arkansas, Centenary
|Denton
|7 p.m.
|March 13
|at No. 3 Florida
|Gainesville, Fla.
|5:45 p.m.
|March 20
|at Illinois State
|Normal, Ill.
|6 p.m.
|April 2-4
|NCAA Regionals
|TBD
|TBD
|April 9-11
|USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships
|Ithaca, NY
|TBD