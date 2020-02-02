The Pioneers fell to No. 16 Iowa State at Kitty Magee Arena on Super Sunday. The final team scores of 196.125-191.875 provided fans high energy entertainment and inspired the youth gymnasts who were treated to a free clinic following the duel.
TWU got off to a fast start on the vault led by Domi Bonzagni and Hope Parkin with a 9.750 each. The team score of 48.650 was just short of the Cyclones’ uneven bars score of 49.050. As the teams swapped events, Isabel Goyco (9.8) and Mackenzie Kunzman (9.750) impressed on the bars leading the way to a 47.425 event score. Iowa State built their team lead after posting a 48.750 vault score.
The teams then moved to the beam and floor rotations with the Pioneers posting a 47.850 beam score on the strengths of Daisy Woodring (9.825) and Bria Northrop (9.750). The Cyclones impressed the floor judges tallying a 49.325 event score. TWU was poised to narrow the gap as they moved to the final rotation and electrified the crowd with their floor routines. Bria Northrop (9.850) and Isabel Goyco (9.825) led the way. The Cyclones proved to be too much posting a 49.00 beam score and winning the duel.
The all-around competition was won by Texas Woman’s Bria Northrop with a 38.475 score.
The Pioneers will be back in action Friday as they travel to Centenary and will return home on Sunday at 2 p.m. to battle No. 1 Oklahoma.