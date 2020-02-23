MacKenzie Kunzman set new career highs on the uneven bars and balance beam, Daisy Woodring hit a new career high on the floor, Domi Bonzagni set a new career high in the all-around, and three other Texas Woman’s University gymnasts tied career highs as the Pioneers picked up a 194.125-192.175 win over Air Force on Sunday inside Kitty Magee Arena.
“Today’s meet was a great win for our team and a great way to continue building our national qualifying score,” said coach Lisa Bowerman. “Despite having to count a fall on bars today, there were a lot of ways the team continued to show improvement and growth in their confidence as a team. We are excited to get back in the gym and get ready for Auburn on Friday.”
Woodring’s 9.825 led the way on vault, while Beth Lazarus and Bria Northrop followed with identical 9.800s, with Lazarus’ score tying a career record previously set in the Pioneers’ last home meet against Oklahoma. On the bars, Maddie Griffith’s 9.8 tied her career record while Kunzman’s 9.775 edged her previous mark of 9.75, last achieved against Iowa State.
On the beam, the Pioneers claimed the top four scores, led by Kunzman’s career-high 9.875. Northrop and Hunter Vincent followed with 9.825s, with Vincent’s score tying her previous career high, most recently set in the 2017 USAG championship final. Northrop led the way on the floor with a 9.850, while Isabel Goyco and Woodring both posted 9.825s with Woodring’s score topping her previous mark of 9.7 set against Oklahoma and West Virginia.
Northrop finished first in the all-around with a 39.100, while Bonzagni finished second with a career-high 38.700.
The Pioneers return to action on Friday, Feb. 28 with a 7 p.m. meet at Auburn.