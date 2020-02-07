SHREVEPORT, La. — Bria Northrop captured the all-around title with a score of 38.650, leading the way as the Texas Woman's University gymnastics team posted its highest regular-season score since a win over Iowa in the 2018 season, winning 195.325 to 191.650 over Centenary on Friday night at the Gold Dome.
"I am so proud of this team and their performance tonight," said coach Lisa Bowerman. "We have known all along that the potential of this team is extremely high, and tonight they showed a glimpse of that potential. We are looking forward to returning home on Sunday to build off of tonight's performance."
Northrop's nearly-flawless 9.900 on the floor and 9.850 on the bars were the high scores in both events, while Domi Bonzagni turned in a 9.8250 on the beam and Daisy Woodring's 9.850 on the vault led the way. Bonzagni also turned in a 9.8250 on the vault.
Mackenzie Balderas turned in a season-high 9.725 on the floor, while Bonzagni's scores in beam, vault, and floor (9.750) either tied or matched season-bests. Isabel Goyco reached season-bests with her scores in the bars (9.800) and floor (9.875).
Also matching or exceeding season-highs were Maddie Griffith with her 9.800 on the bars, Mara Johnson with her 9.750 on the vault, Mackenzie Kunzman with a 9.800 on the beam, Northrop on the bars and floor, Hope Parkin on the vault (9.775), and Paige Stuyinski (9.700) and Hunter Vincent (9.800) on the beam.
The Pioneers return to action on Sunday, Feb. 9, hosting No. 1 Oklahoma inside Kitty Magee Arena in a 2 p.m. matchup.