The TWU Pioneers hosted their first home meet of the 2020 season today and walked away with a season-high team score of 193.4 and a second place finish behind the Kent State Golden Flashes (194.95). The Lions of Lindenwood University finished in third with a 192.325, followed by the Wisconsin-OshKosh Titans’ 190.025.
The team started strong on vault garnering a 48.400, and carried that momentum into bars where they scored a season-high 48.65. The Pioneers stalled slightly in the third rotation, where they totaled just 47.5 on the beam. Despite the mistakes that were counted, the team rallied on the floor exercise to finish out the competition with a 48.85.
Coach Lisa Bowerman had this to say about the team and how they competed today: “Today was a great step in the right direction for this team. Despite still having a count a few mistakes, our team competed much more like the team we know we are. It was incredible to finally be home, and to get to be back in the amazing atmosphere of Kitty Magee Arena.”
The Pioneers will return home Sunday, Feb. 2, for a 2 pm dual meet versus Iowa State. Immediately following the competition, the TWU gymnasts and coaches will conduct a free one-hour youth gymnastics clinic open to girls and boys in 8th grade and below.