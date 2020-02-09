Domi Bonzagni and Mackenzie Kunzman both posted personal records on the beam and floor, while Beth Lazarus set a personal best on the vault and on the bars, leading the way as six Texas Woman’s University gymnasts set a total of nine new personal bests as the Pioneers were edged 197.900-195.225 by the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday at Kitty Magee Arena.
“Today’s performance was exactly what we needed in order to build on Friday’s meet,” said coach Lisa Bowerman. “The girls did an incredible job of focusing their energy exactly when and where they needed to in order to be successful in this two-meet weekend. I am very proud of the team effort today and am looking forward to what is still to come for this team.”
Opening competition on the vault, Daisy Woodring’s 9.850 set a new personal best for the Pioneers to lead TWU in that event, closely followed by Lazarus’ 9.800. Bria Northrop’s 9.775 led the way on the bars.
Bonzagni hit 9.825 and Kunzman posted a 9.800 on the beam, while Paige Stuyinski’s 9.725 was also a personal best.
The floor exercises also saw three Pioneers reach personal bests, led by Isabel Goyco’s 9.900. Kunzman (9.850) and Bonzagni (9.800) also set new personal records.
Mackenzie Balderas equaled a personal best with her 9.725 on the floor, while Bridgette Peterson’s 9.625 in the same event was a season-best.
The Pioneers will see the Sooners in their next competition as TWU travels to the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, to face No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 24 West Virginia.