Guyer’s Hayden Colson has already made waves this spring after she was called up to the U.S. U-18 Women’s National Team camp last month.
And now, the junior has found her college home.
Colson announced her commitment to Auburn via Twitter on Friday.
“To God who prepares me, to my family who supports me, to my coaches who invest in me, to my teammates who challenge me, and to Auburn soccer who believes in me, I give thanks,” Colson said in a tweet. “It is with honor and humility that I announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University!”
The District 5-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year this past season, Colson emerged as one of the Lady Wildcats’ top players in 2020-21.
Colson was frequently tasked with marking the opposing team’s best players, and more often than not, she succeeded in slowing them down.
“I’m really proud of Hayden,” Guyer coach Mandy Hall said. “She’s a top defender who is very dynamic on the field. She has the ability to shut down top forwards and push the ball forward.
“For all her accomplishments, she is incredibly humble, driven and hard working. She has earned all her success, and we are so thankful to have her in our program and on the field with us.”
In addition to her defensive contributions, Colson assisted on two goals this past season, helping Guyer reach the playoffs.
The Lady Wildcats finished 12-9-2 overall fell in the bi-district round, but not before giving eventual Class 6A champion Flower Mound a run for its money.
Guyer lost to the Lady Jaguars 2-1 after surrendering a late goal, but gave Flower Mound one of its closest games of the playoffs — and Colson was a major reason why.