Guyer’s game against Southlake Carroll next Friday will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 as part of the network’s high school showcase.
Guyer coach Rodney Webb confirmed the news after the Wildcats beat Mansfield Lake Ridge 56-20 on Thursday night.
“It’s something that has been in the works for a long time,” Webb said. “They just didn’t want us to talk publicly about it until [Wednesday].”
The matchup, which starts at 7 p.m. at Dragon Stadium, will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the state, as Guyer’s Eli Stowers and Carroll’s Quinn Ewers square off.
Stowers, a Texas A&M commit, is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.
Ewers, a Texas commit, is a five-star prospect and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022.
When the Wildcats and Dragons played last year in Denton, Guyer jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Carroll came roaring back to stun the Wildcats 46-34. Ewers accounted for 448 total yards and six touchdowns in the win.
His last touchdown with 3:11 left sealed the win for the Dragons, as Ewers ran 70 yards up the sideline to give Carroll a two-possession lead.
“It’s a great opportunity for our kids, our program, our school and our community,” Webb said. “Again, it’s a non-district game, so we don’t have the weight of the world on our shoulders on that game. But what an opportunity for exposure. We’ll do our best to make the most of that opportunity.”