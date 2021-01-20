Guyer will be without one of its top playmakers for the rest of the season.
Senior Gabi Placke, a Louisiana-Lafayette signee, will miss the remainder of the year after tearing the ACL in her right knee during a game last Saturday, Guyer coach Mandy Hall confirmed.
"We were playing Eaton in a tournament," Hall said. "[Placke] was tracking back to our goal with a forward on her heels. She made a great play, and as she was clearing it, the girl ran into her. It wasn't a dirty foul or a cheap shot. It was just a freak thing."
A District 5-6A first-team selection in 2019-2020, Placke has been one of the backbone's behind Guyer's defense.
The Lady Wildcats surrendered just one goal per game last season, going 12-3-4 before their season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Heartbreaking is the only word I can think of," said Hall of Placke's injury. "She is everything you would want in a player, person and captain. We watched her for three years play with such determination and passion. I think that she truly is the heartbeat of our team."
Placke tallied five goals and one assist for Guyer in 19 games last season. This year, the outside back has already found the back of the net once to help the Lady Wildcats start the season 3-3-2 overall.
Guyer opens District 5-6A play at home next Tuesday against McKinney.
"I don't think there's a kid on our team that is more respected or loved unanimously by everybody," Hall said. "It's a huge loss for us on the field. That's a kid that is able to scores goals and defend them consistently. She's a two-year captain, and she takes that seriously. I think she will embrace her role and lead this team from the sidelines."