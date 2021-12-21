KyeRon Lindsay’s thundering put-back dunk in the second quarter of Guyer’s 62-44 dispatching of Braswell was a mere glimpse of the Wildcats’ arsenal.
Lindsay had a game-high 22 points on Tuesday in a district opener that lacked a semblance of drama, but Guyer’s most recent thumping went well beyond the efforts of its prized UNLV recruit.
Connor Newton was deadly from the corners, cashing in on seven 3-pointers for 21 points.
Freshman sensation Jordan Lowery (eight points) carved up the Bengals’ zone defense.
But perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Wildcats’ (17-2, 1-0) double-digit win was what they did on the other end of the floor.
Guyer’s length, speed, athleticism and tenacity were disconcerting for an otherwise solid Braswell (12-6, 0-1) team that couldn’t get many clear looks at the rim.
Colin Knapp’s 3-pointer gave Guyer a 21-9 cushion heading into the second quarter, and the Wildcats rode the wave to remain unblemished in district play.
Guyer was also boosted by the return of 6-foot-5 small forward Jace Wilson, a UTSA football commit who returned to the team this week after helping the Wildcats reach the Class 6A Division II title game.
He didn’t score a point, but added another defensive element.
“The defensive end is huge, we’re real connected and tough to score on,” Guyer coach Grant Long said. “[Wilson] is coming in and bringing a new dynamic defensively, and offensively it’s pick your poison.
“They can send a bunch of guys at (Lindsay), but then we can shoot the ball and spread the floor.”
Lindsay, who recently eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark, agreed.
“We have a lot of weapons,” Lindsay said. “When a team plays us, they have to guard all five positions and the bench. With this team, [we] think we can go farther [in the postseason], because if one person goes down we have seven others who can pick it up.
Guyer extended its win streak to 13 games.
Just five Braswell players reached the scoring column, led by Dylan Smith (15 points), Jackson (11 points) and Jaiden Blaylock.
Guyer hopes it can produce a similar effort next week at the Whataburger Tournament, where Guyer opens with state power Richardson.
Richardson downed the Wildcats 75-66 in the 2020 postseason.
Long hasn’t forgotten.
“That’s all I wanted for Christmas, to play Richardson,” Long said. “We want to play the best, so No. 2 in the nation, it doesn’t get much better than that.”
And neither has Lindsay.
“There’s going to be a lot of emotion going into that game,” Lindsay said. “A lot of pressure, a lot of intensity, so I think it’s going to be a big game. Especially for us to be on a big stage. Everybody is going to see that we should be ranked higher than we are.”