Guyer senior Brynn Brown shattered the Class 6A girls record for fastest time on Tuesday afternoon at the UIL state championships in Round Rock.
The North Carolina signee finished with a blazing time of 16:25.89, winning the 6A girls state championship while setting a new high-water mark in the event.
Previously, the fastest 6A time was held by Ashlyn Hillyard of Plano. She clocked a 16:38.30 in 2018, the same year Brown ran a 16:45.36 as just a sophomore.
Regarded as one of the best runners in the country, Brown turned in an average pace of 5:17 per mile on Tuesday. Her 1-mile time was a staggering 4:53.24.
This past summer, Brown was named Gatorade Texas Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
In October, Brown made national history, as DyeStat.com reported she was the first female high school cross country runner to run under 16:20 in a 5-kilometer race more than once in the same season.