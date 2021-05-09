Brynn Brown ended her high school career the only way she knew how — with one final record-breaking performance.
The Guyer senior turned in a 4:41.29 in the 1,600 on Saturday night in Austin, winning the Class 6A state title. According to the Dallas Morning News, Brown's time was the fastest in the United States this year.
Brown just missed the UIL state-meet record of 4:40.97, which was set back in 2015 by Houston Lamar's Julia Heymach.
"It's surreal right now," Browns said. "With all the girls in 6A, we pushed each other all four years. I knew it was going to be really tough, but to be able to bring two gold medals back home to Guyer is really special.
"Going into it, I think that bittersweet feeling started to sink in. This is it for me. Going in, I was mentally sharp and ready to go. I think I executed well."
The North Carolina signee decisively won the 3,200 state title earlier on Saturday, clocking a 9:58.77. Brown's finish shattered her own previous state record in the event.
Brown won the 6A cross country state championship last fall and ends her high school career with five state championships. She also won the 1,600 and 3,200 as a sophomore in 2019.
Brown will go down as one of the most dominant distance runners the state of Texas has ever seen. Her next stop will be in Chapel Hill when she begins her career at North Carolina later this year.
"I'm about to be a Tar Heel," Brown said. "That's the next thing. I'll have a couple more national races to finish out my high school career, but it's almost time to close the book on this chapter and start running the next one."
Brian Gosset of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram contributed to this report.