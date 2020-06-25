Guyer's Brynn Brown earned one of the most prestigious honors in the country for high school athletes on Thursday.
The junior — who is widely regarded as the top runner in Texas — was announced as the Gatorade Texas Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, becoming the first person from Guyer to take home the award.
Brown is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
In January, Brown shattered the Texas A&M High School Classic 2-mile meet record, turning in a blazing 10:08.11 Her time was the best in the country among prep indoor competitors.
At the Coppell Relays in late February, Brown turned in a 9:58.98 in the 3,200. The performance ranks as the fastest girls time in state history and 12th in the nation all-time. Brown's time trial of 9:39.28 in the 3,200 would have broke the national record by eight seconds, but the remainder of the high school season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a sophomore, Brown won the Class 6A 3,200 title, clocking a staggering 10:09.91. In cross country, Brown was the 6A runner-up in 2018.
She missed the district cross country championships back in October with a stress fracture in her foot and did not get the chance to run at the state meet in Round Rock.