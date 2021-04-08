If Brynn Brown doesn't already have a shelf to display her seemingly endless amount of awards, someone needs to start building one for her.
Brown has dazzled fans and spectators all season, shattering several records and winning races in dominant fashion. The Guyer senior won the Class 6A cross country state title last November, turning in a blazing time of 16:25.89 to set a new high-water mark in the race.
So, perhaps it should come as no surprise that this week, Brown was named the Gatorade Texas Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The award, which was established in 1985, recognizes the nation's most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.
And Brown is certainly more than deserving of the honor.
In late March, the North Carolina signee recorded a time of 15:56.89 at the Texas Distance Festival at Southlake Carroll. In doing so, Brown claimed the girls record for the fastest 5,000-meter high school race in Texas history.
According to The Dallas Morning News, Brown’s time of 15:56.89 is the eighth-fastest time in U.S. history for outdoor track, and the 10th best time overall, including indoor track times.
Last June, Brown was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Texas Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, becoming the first person from Guyer to take home the award.
As a sophomore in 2018-19, Brown won the 6A state title in the 3,200-meters, clocking a staggering 10:09:91. Earlier that season in cross country, she finished as the state runner-up.
At the District 5-6A meet last week, Brown decisively won district titles in the 1,600 and 3,200. And in a few weeks at the state meet in Austin, Brown will look to cap her storied high school career with a state title or two on the track.