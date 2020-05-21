For the past several weeks, Guyer athletes have taken to Twitter to post videos of themselves exercising with the hashtag "NeverNotAnAthlete."
The challenge, sponsored by Eastbay and Champs Sports, started on April 17 with the intention of motivating students to find different ways to stay in shape.
In addition to raising money for a COVID-19 relief fund, the school with the most workout-related posts would win a $10,000 credit to the Eastbay Team store.
And the results are in.
After countless videos and hours spent training, Guyer strength coach Kyle Keese announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that the Wildcats had won the contest — and with it, the $10,000 grand prize.
“It’s easy to make excuses right now and find a way not to do work or be lazy,” Keese said in a Denton Record-Chronicle article last week. “It’s tough. And I know as an adult it’s tough. But as a kid, I can only imagine. Plus, you’re having to do schoolwork. There are so many distractions going on right now. It floors me that we have 15, 16, 17 and 18-year-olds still training through all this.”
Guyer beat out schools from California, Mississippi and Pennsylvania to claim the prize.
Eastbay produced a video announcing the top five schools, with former Baylor standout and New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman revealing Guyer as the winner.
Dozens of Guyer athletes participated in the challenge, including offensive lineman Knox Boyd and three-star linebacker Jordan Eubanks.
Boyd even made his own sled with his father out of PVC pipes filled with concrete.
“They are not afraid of hard work," Guyer coach Rodney Webb said last week. "It takes a lot of self motivation during a time like this to get out and put in the work when you don’t have somebody. [Keese] has helped instill a culture of hard work on campus.”