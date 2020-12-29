High school football fans that can’t make it out to McKinney ISD Stadium on Saturday for the Class 6A Division II Region I final between Guyer and Prosper will now have another way of watching.
CW33 has announced that the game will be televised, making the highly-anticipated rematch available to fans in Dallas-Fort Worth. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.
CW33 can be found on channel 33 on DirecTV and Dish Network, and channel 9 on basic/SD for AT&T U-Verse, Spectrum, Frontier and Charter. Digital HD channels for CW33 include channel 1009 for AT&T U-Verse, 1212 for Spectrum, 509 for Frontier and 782 for Charter.
You can also tune in online at www.cw33.com/high-school-football-showdown/.
Per CW33’s website, UIL regulations state that the game stream is only available to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
This is the second time this season that Guyer and Prosper have met. The Wildcats beat the Eagles 24-23 back on Oct. 30, with quarterback Eli Stowers scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired.
Guyer trailed that game 17-7 before Stowers and the Wildcats mounted a second-half comeback.
The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the 6A Division II semifinal next week and play the winner of Cedar Hill and Rockwall-Heath. Guyer won the 6A Division II Region I title last year en route to an appearance in the state championship game.