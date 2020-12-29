20201219_drc_sp_GuyerArlington_15-2.JPG

Guyer celebrates after they defeat Arlington on Dec. 19 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

High school football fans that can’t make it out to McKinney ISD Stadium on Saturday for the Class 6A Division II Region I final between Guyer and Prosper will now have another way of watching.

CW33 has announced that the game will be televised, making the highly-anticipated rematch available to fans in Dallas-Fort Worth. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.

CW33 can be found on channel 33 on DirecTV and Dish Network, and channel 9 on basic/SD for AT&T U-Verse, Spectrum, Frontier and Charter. Digital HD channels for CW33 include channel 1009 for AT&T U-Verse, 1212 for Spectrum, 509 for Frontier and 782 for Charter.

You can also tune in online at www.cw33.com/high-school-football-showdown/.

Per CW33’s website, UIL regulations state that the game stream is only available to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

This is the second time this season that Guyer and Prosper have met. The Wildcats beat the Eagles 24-23 back on Oct. 30, with quarterback Eli Stowers scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

Guyer trailed that game 17-7 before Stowers and the Wildcats mounted a second-half comeback.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the 6A Division II semifinal next week and play the winner of Cedar Hill and Rockwall-Heath. Guyer won the 6A Division II Region I title last year en route to an appearance in the state championship game.

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

