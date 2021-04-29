In the days leading up to Guyer’s first-round playoff matchup against Hebron, Keith Medford said the key for the Lady Wildcats would be pitching and defense.
And Guyer’s coach wasn’t kidding.
While the Lady Wildcats had plenty of scoring chances on Thursday night, Guyer was only able to scratch across two runs.
But ultimately, that was all they needed, as the Lady Wildcats used a complete-game shutout from Ranci Willis to knock off Hebron 2-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three Class 6A Region I bi-district series.
“It’s not real glamorous with pitching and defense, but it wins games,” Medford said. “I’m super proud of Ranci. She obviously kept us in the game the whole time. Hats off to Hebron. We were taking some knockout punches. They were doing everything they could do to play us hard. I knew they would. They’ve got great coaching and great players. I knew this wasn’t going to be easy.”
Willis struck out 12 and was untouchable at times, as the Texas Tech signee surrendered just one hit in seven innings.
Guyer’s defense did the rest, playing lights out behind Willis in the field. Third baseman Avery Jefferson was one of the Lady Wildcats who made several highlight reel-worthy plays, making a diving catch in foul ground and fielding a slow-rolling bunt before throwing out the Hebron runner at first.
“She’s a stud,” said Willis of Jefferson. “That’s why I kept throwing it to the backstop. I had so much adrenaline in me. I was like, ‘I need to calm down.’”
Medford even went a step farther, lauding Jefferson’s performance as the best he has seen from her this season.
“Hats off to Avery,” Medford said. “We’ve been waiting for that breakout performance, and she had one tonight defensively.
“We see it every day in practice. She’s extremely athletic, has a big arm and all the tools to do it. She put it together, and it’s fun to see it.”
Guyer took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second, an inning that was sparked by Jefferson’s lead-off single up the middle. She then stole second, and after the Lady Wildcats loaded the bases, Megan Ayala worked a walk to push across a run.
Later in the third with the bases also loaded, senior Kate Moala drove a pitch to the wall in right field for an RBI-single to put Guyer up 2-0.
Willis did the rest, slamming the door on Hebron to put the Lady Wildcats one win away from advancing to the area round.
Game 2 is tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hebron, but the time and location are subject to change due to the condition of Hebron’s field.
“Any time you can scratch out a couple of runs with Ranci, you always have a chance,” Medford said.