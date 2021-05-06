Alli Stidham kicked off the Class 6A Region I area-round series with a bang — literally.
After Bre Jackson led off the bottom of the first with a single, Guyer’s designated player promptly deposited a South Grand Prairie pitch over the wall in center field.
It proved to be a sign of things to come.
“The first pitch came in, I just took my natural swing, and the next thing I know I see Bre rounding instead of tagging,” Stidham said. “It was so fun. As soon as I hit it, it just felt really good.”
Stidham’s two-run homer sparked an offensive onslaught from the Lady Wildcats, as Guyer run-ruled South Grand Prairie 19-0 in five innings in Game 1 on Thursday night.
“We were clearly inspired tonight,” Guyer coach Keith Medford said. “We had the bats going, [Guyer starting pitcher] Ranci [Willis] was on. It was just one of those nights.”
The Lady Wildcats batted around in the first inning, putting up seven runs to quickly take a commanding lead. Following Stidham’s two-run blast, Tehya Pitts plated two more runs on a triple to left field.
Ryleigh Nash then tallied an RBI before Abby Holder brought in a run on a sacrifice fly. Jackson polished off the frame with an RBI double to score Holder — effectively ending the game before it had a chance to get going.
“It’s amazing,” Medford said. “It shows a lot about what they’re made of. I think outside folks, they don’t really know these kids. They just know Guyer. These kids have to look at these banners every day, and that’s a lot of pressure. What they do to combat this is they put work in. Kudos to them.”
B2: @megan_ayala2022 slices this 2-RBI double just inside the line in left field.@GuyerSoftball is on cruise control and leads South Grand Prairie 9-0. #txhssoftball pic.twitter.com/9KV3Rx5eZ0— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) May 7, 2021
Guyer tacked on three more runs in the second inning, with two of them coming on a two-run double from Megan Ayala. But the Lady Wildcats’ offense was far from finished, as Guyer added two runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth inning.
The Lady Wildcats’ runs in the fourth inning came courtesy of a two-RBI double by Jackson and an RBI triple from Avery Jefferson, which missed clearing the wall in right field by only a few feet.
B4: @AveryJefferson_ tattoos this pitch to right field and misses a home run by a few feet.— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) May 7, 2021
That scores Bre Jackson and goes down as an RBI-triple. @GuyerSoftball extends its lead to 15-0 over South Grand Prairie. #txhssoftball pic.twitter.com/swXfLrBesa
Stidham added yet another RBI in the frame, as well, plating a run on an RBI groundout. Stidham finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Jackson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Guyer tallied 20 hits, with each member of its starting lineup recording a hit.
Willis struck out 11 in four innings of work and did not give up a hit.
The series shifts to South Grand Prairie tomorrow for Game 2, with first pitch set for 7:30 p.m.
“I am sure tomorrow is going to be different,” Medford said. “It’s my job as a coach to make sure my kids aren’t just going to show up and expect this to happen. South Grand Prairie is a very good team. They’re very well-coached. This was just one of those nights.”