Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen makes a leaping interception during a 2022 game against Rockwall-Heath. Bowen and Ryan alum Anthony Hill were recognized among college football’s top freshmen on Wednesday.
Ryan’s Anthony Hill, right, chases down Guyer wide receiver Jace Wilson during the 2021 game between the two teams. Hill and Guyer alum Peyton Bowen were recognized among college football’s top freshmen on Wednesday.
The two former area standouts earned the recognition after concluding their star-studded careers in Denton.
Bowen wrapped up his time in high school as the 2022 all-area co-utility player of the year after an impactful season on defense and special teams. He had 53 tackles, six pass breakups, five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, adding four punt return touchdowns along with taking one kickoff to the house. He was named District 5-6A’s Most Valuable Player and an Under Armour All-American.
Hill, the 2021 all-area defensive player of the year, finished his high school career with another strong season despite missing time due to injury. He took home all-area first-team honors after posting impressive contributions in just six games, tallying 67 tackles, five forced fumbles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups.
Now, with Bowen at Oklahoma and Hill at Texas, the two area products look poised to make an early impact at the college level, in the same conference no less.
