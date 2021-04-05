Celebration

Guyer's bench celebrates during the Lady Wildcats' win over McKinney Boyd at home Tuesday evening. 

 Courtesy photo/Cameron Been

Winners of their last 14 games, the Guyer Lady Wildcats catapulted to No. 4 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A softball poll.

Guyer is 18-1-1 overall and is averaging 9.1 runs per game during its winning streak. The Lady Wildcats are a perfect 7-0 in District 5-6A play. 

Last Thursday, Guyer run-ruled McKinney 10-0 in five innings. Texas Tech commit Ranci Willis tossed a one-hit, 10-strikeout shutout in the victory. 

The Lady Wildcats are back at home on Wednesday night, where they will take on No. 18 Prosper (17-3-1). Guyer beat Prosper 7-5 back on March 11.

Elsewhere across the Denton area, the Krum Lady Cats checked in at No. 12 in the Class 4A rankings. Krum is 15-4-1 this season. 

Krum's District 7-4A bunkmate Argyle is No. 23 in the 4A poll. Argyle split its series with No. 19 Decatur last week, losing 9-2 before picking up a 15-12 win. 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!