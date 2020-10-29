When Guyer makes the trip up to Prosper for a pivotal District 5-6A contest on Friday night, there will be no giant inflatable for the Wildcats to run through before the game.
Guyer’s band and drill team will also not be in attendance.
Due to Prosper ISD’s COVID-19 regulations, the usual suspects that help get teams fired up will not be at Guyer’s disposal before its biggest game of the season.
But the Wildcats have a solution.
“We have to bring our own juice,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. “[Prosper] is going to be fired up because it’s a critical district game. They’re at home with their band, drill team and crowd. They’ve got a lot of reasons to come out fired up, so we have to match their intensity.”
One of the ways Guyer intends to stay amped up is by getting off to a fast start — an issue that has plagued the Wildcats through four games.
Last week against McKinney, Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers threw a tip-drill interception on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage. McKinney capitalized on the miscue and took an early 7-0 lead before Guyer eventually pulled away for the 55-35 win.
Against Hebron, Ryan and Mansfield Lake Ridge, the Wildcats were also hampered by slow starts.
“We’ve got to find a way to get off to a faster start than we have been,” Webb said.
Guyer will lean on its balanced offensive attack to try and remedy that situation — a trait that was on full display last week.
The Wildcats racked up 523 total yards against McKinney, with 257 coming on the ground and 266 coming through the air. Running back BJ Phillips ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
“Nothing makes me happier when a game is over and I look at the box score and see we’re balanced run to pass production,” Webb said. “Our offense is at its best when we’re balanced.”
That balance will be put to the test this week against a Prosper team that is still undefeated on the year.
The Eagles are 3-0 and already have an impressive win on their resume against Euless Trinity in Week 2. Prosper is giving up just 19.3 points per game, while Guyer is averaging 46.8.
“The big picture on Prosper is they are kind of an emerging powerhouse program,” Webb said. “They’ve been making strides. They’re a very fundamentally sound, well-coached team that’s got a really good blend of skill kids and big linemen.”
Friday’s showdown could go a long way in deciding the 5-6A title in a highly-competitive district. Guyer is No. 9 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Class 6A rankings, while Prosper checks in at No. 15.
It’s a marquee matchup between two powerhouse programs, and Webb knows his team will bring plenty of juice for it.
“The expectation for everybody, coaches included, is we have to have fire,” Webb said. “It has to come from within ourselves. Whether you’re on the field or on the sidelines, in uniform or out of uniform, if you’re part of the traveling contingent, you are required to stay fired up. And hopefully, that becomes contagious.”