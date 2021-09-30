Two weeks ago, Guyer coach Rodney Webb met with his team prior to District 5-6A play beginning.
Webb had a simple statistic he wanted to share that illustrated just how good 5-6A was shaping up to be. When the dust settled on nondistrict play, 5-6A teams had combined for a staggering 24-4 record.
And, perhaps fittingly, two of the three 5-6A openers last week went to overtime. One of those games was Prosper vs. Little Elm, with the Lobos pulling off the 59-56 upset of the Eagles, which went to the Class 6A Division II Region I final last year.
Guyer and Prosper played two instant classics last season — a triple-overtime thriller in the region final and a regular-season game that was decided on an Eli Stowers walk-off touchdown — and on Friday night, the two teams will collide again.
With the Eagles already 0-1 in district play, Webb knows the Wildcats have to be ready for a Prosper team that will be coming to town with its back against the wall.
"In our Monday morning meeting, I talked to our kids about how [Prosper] is a dangerous football team," Webb said. "Don't let either the Southlake or the Little Elm losses cloud your judgement of how good they are, because they're dangerous. We absolutely expect a four-quarter game this week. They're a well-coached, well-disciplined team. They do things well, and you have to take it from them. They're not going to give you much."
Guyer's game against McKinney last week was the only 5-6A contest that didn't go to overtime, but things did not come easy for the Wildcats.
The Lions jumped out to an early lead, and after Guyer rallied to take the lead at halftime, McKinney pulled to within 28-26 late in the fourth quarter.
It wasn't until Peyton Bowen returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown that the Wildcats finally got some breathing room that allowed them to escape with the win.
"It's life in 5-6A this year," Webb said. "Everybody is going to feel the pressure every week until this thing kind of sorts out."
Prosper's defense gave Guyer fits in both games last season. In the region final, the Wildcats managed just 10 points in regulation before Stowers' three overtime touchdowns sealed the victory.
The Eagles were able to generate pressure on Stowers in both meetings last season, and Webb said that is one of the areas that makes Prosper so difficult to plan for.
"They are unique defensively," Webb said. "They are a 90% plus blitz team. You have to be able to manage the pressure against Prosper, and you have to have a plan for that. It's difficult because they do a great job of disguising it."
Guyer enters Friday's game undefeated and No. 4 in the latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football Class 6A poll.
The Wildcats have already knocked off two Top 5 teams this season in Ryan and Humble Atascocita. But, as Webb was quick to point out, in 5-6A this year, anything can happen on any given day.
"Here we are 5-0, and I feel the pressure like this is a must-win for us to avoid looking at a potential three-way [tie] scenario," Webb said. "It's an extremely important game for both teams. It would make me feel really good to be 2-0 in district."