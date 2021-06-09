Ranci Willis did it all for Guyer in the circle during her senior campaign this past spring.
Along with leading the Lady Wildcats to the Class 6A Region I quarterfinal, Willis was as durable as she was dominant. The Texas Tech signee started 27 of Guyer's 30 games, posting a staggering 22-1 record. Willis was instrumental in leading the Lady Wildcats to a 24-5-1 record in arguably the toughest district in the state, which included region finalist Prosper.
And on Wednesday, Willis was one of only 20 seniors from across the state selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A-6A Legacy All-Star team.
Athletes are selected by the TGCA softball committee, which is comprised of softball member coaches of the association. Willis will not participate at the summer clinic or in the all-star activities but will receive a certificate.
The District 5-6A Pitcher of the Year, Willis surrendered just 30 hits in 146 innings this season, boasting a 1.10 ERA. Of the 580 batters she faced, Willis struck out 287 — breaking the Guyer single-season school record for strikeouts in the process.
The previous high-water mark of 197 strikeouts was held by Guyer pitching coach Kylee Irvin, who led the Lady Wildcats to the Class 4A semifinal in 2009-10.
“That record has been intact for a while,” Guyer coach Keith Medford said on April 19. “No kid is more deserving of this record, or any other accolade for that matter. It’s really fun to see a kid that puts the work in get rewarded like this, because Ranci has absolutely put the work in. There is no one that puts in more time outside of school, outside of select, on her own, than Ranci does. No one. It’s unmatched. It’s great to see that.
“We always say there’s no secret formula to this. Nobody is born a great softball player. If you put the work in, you’re going to get great results.”