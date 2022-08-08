Efficiency was the name of the game for Guyer as it began fall practice Monday with its season opener fast approaching.
The Wildcats got started before the sun had fully risen, working through special teams, individual drills and team concepts in an hour-and-a-half as they strove to avoid the heat with a shorter than typical practice. There were some of the usual first-day hiccups, but first-year head coach Reed Heim felt good overall about what he saw from his players.
“The practice logistics are something you’re always going to work through on the first day. However, our guys were attentive,” Heim said. “I thought today was a good first day, but it’s always about how we can refine, how we can get better. Every opportunity we get out here, we find a way to get better because you never stay the same. You either get better or worse, and we need to be getting better right now.”
Guyer’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons, Heim stepped into the head coaching role this summer when Rodney Webb retired from coaching and took over as Highland Park ISD’s athletic director. The Wildcats were state semifinalists in 2020, Webb’s first season, before advancing to the state title game last year. A 40-21 loss to Austin Westlake marked the program’s second state title defeat in the last three seasons, both coming against the Chaparrals.
With Heim now leading the way, Guyer remains in the stacked District 5-6A after the latest round of realignment, as do all of its district-mates from a season ago. The Wildcats are still joined by Allen, Prosper, Braswell, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Little Elm along with one new addition — Prosper Rock Hill.
Three teams in the district are ranked inside Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s top 50 for all of Class 6A. Guyer comes in at No. 6, ahead of No. 13 Allen and No. 26 Prosper. To boot, it will host No. 25 Rockwall-Heath to open its non-district slate before facing a pair of 5A Division I’s top teams in No. 3 Aledo and No. 13 Lancaster.
“You must perform at your best when your best is called for,” Heim said, referencing John Wooden’s Pyramid of Success. “If you look at the district we’re in and the road to the state championship, they’re just going to be paved with incredible teams we’re going to have to play.
“My hope and preparation and plan is that when we play those teams each week we get better, better, better and that we’re playing our best football when our best football is necessary. Then the rest of it takes care of itself.
Guyer returns five starters on each side of the ball from its state runner-up squad, headlined by several players receiving national attention.
Senior quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is committed to Oklahoma, is rated a five-star recruit by 247Sports and the top class of 2023 quarterback in Texas. Last season, he racked up 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns through the air while rushing for 659 yards and 12 scores. He will have senior wide receiver Sutton Lee (33 catches for 380 yards last season) and tight end Si Stovall (ULM commit) to throw to this season, among other weapons.
Arnold threw some pinpoint passes during Monday’s practice, finding Lee on an out-route and hitting several deep balls. Stovall looked impressive in several blocking drills while also hauling in some passes.
Then on the defensive side, brothers Eli and Peyton Bowen will both play key roles in the backfield. Both are rated four-star recruits in their respective classes, with Peyton a senior safety and Eli a junior cornerback. Peyton is committed to Notre Dame while Eli has not committed to a school yet.
Peyton and Eli worked on the same side of the field during practice, largely locking down in coverage against the scout team offenses.
“Look around and and appreciate all the guys you play with, how fortunate you are to go to Denton Guyer High School and how special it is to be a Wildcat,” said Heim of his biggest point of emphasis in beginning fall practice. “I think always that first day is to just look around and really realize that you’re in a special place that’s getting ready to prepare to have a great season.”
With the season opener against Heath set for Aug. 25, Heim’s top priority is getting his group mentally prepared as fall camp progresses.
“Whether that’s offense, special teams or defense, we need to be ready to play,” Heim said. “I believe that you make improvements, especially early in the season week to week, but we need to be mentally locked in and ready to play good football that first week.”
