Guyer 1st practice
Guyer players go through a wide receivers and defensive backs drill during the Wildcats' first day of fall practice Monday.

 By John Fields Staff Writer

Efficiency was the name of the game for Guyer as it began fall practice Monday with its season opener fast approaching.

The Wildcats got started before the sun had fully risen, working through special teams, individual drills and team concepts in an hour-and-a-half as they strove to avoid the heat with a shorter than typical practice. There were some of the usual first-day hiccups, but first-year head coach Reed Heim felt good overall about what he saw from his players.

