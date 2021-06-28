Joe Radovan emerged as an integral piece of Guyer's offensive line last season during the Wildcats' run to the Class 6A Division I semifinal.
As a result, the soon-to-be senior fielded offers from Air Force and New Mexico to choose from when deciding where to play at the next level.
Ultimately, though, Radovan chose Air Force due to the pedigree of his future position coach at the academy. Radovan announced his decision via Twitter last week.
"The [Air Force] offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke is the best I could see as an O-line coach for me to go [with]," Radovan said. "He's produced a lot of NFL talent with his O-line, and the academy itself has all you could want.
"It's all super nice. Everything is amazing there."
At 6-3, 285 pounds, Radovan said he plans to play center during his upcoming senior campaign at Guyer. He added that he was recruited to Air Force to play center, as well, but could move to guard.
Radovan is one of several key returners for the Wildcats on offense. Guyer will also get back three starting wide receivers in Grayson O'Bara, Jace Wilson and Brody Noble. Starting running back BJ Phillips will also return, and highly-touted junior quarterback Jackson Arnold will take over under center for Eli Stowers, who is now at Texas A&M.
Arnold already holds offers from Arkansas, TCU and Ole Miss, among others — and he is one of the many reasons Radovan is supremely confident in the 2021 Guyer team.
"We're going all the way, for sure," Radovan said. "This is the greatest opportunity we've had to go all the way, and we're going to go all the way. We have a lot of talent this year. Jackson Arnold is going to bring us to AT&T Stadium."
Radovan is not the only Guyer standout to play football at Air Force.
Seth Meador, the leading receiver from the Wildcats' 2019 team that finished as the 6A Division II runner-up, also went to Air Force to play football.
"It's amazing," Radovan said. "I've always wanted to play Division I football, and getting that free education is pretty sweet."