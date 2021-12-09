There have been a number of constants within the UIL football playoffs the last three years.
Guyer is among them.
Saturday’s matchup against Tomball (11-3) at 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco will mark the third straight year Guyer (13-1) will appear in the Class 6A Division II semifinals.
Several recognizable programs are still alive this postseason, including Duncanville, Southlake Carroll, Katy, Austin Westlake, Brock and others.
The one disruptor is Tomball – a team that has struggled to make the playoffs the last three decades and hasn’t reached the state semifinals since back-to-back years appearances in 1984 and 1985.
For Guyer head coach Rodney Webb and his staff, Tomball is quite the unknown. This is his first time facing the Cougars.
“They’re a shifty team,” Webb said. “They don’t do anything we haven’t seen before but the way they change direction on you will be a challenge. Our guys have got to stay sound in every aspect.”
Last week against Bridgeland, Tomball was in a close game late in the third quarter until a two-and-a-half-minute run changed the complexion of the game.
Tomball scored 27 points to close the quarter using its ground game, points generated by a turnover-forcing defense to spark the run.
The Cougars outgained Bridgeland, which was without its starting quarterback, 420-291 and rushed for 179 yards on 21 carries in the first half.
While Tomball is primarily a running team - Christian Womack has 20 of his team's 47 rushing touchdowns - the passing attack has executed well when asked. Quarterback Cale Hellums has completed 64% of his passes and only thrown four interceptions in 239 pass attempts.
“They’re a very tough team and a very resilient team,” safety Marquan Pope said.
Pope said that for Guyer to have success on Saturday, he and his teammates will need to continuously attack on every play.
“[We have] to get 11 hats to the ball every down,” he said. “We want to swarm them and make them pay for carrying the ball.”
Guyer is allowing 152 yards rushing per game, including five games of over 200 yards rushing.
In the playoffs, the Wildcats have shown an ability to win in any style of game with lopsided wins, shootouts and defensive battles.
For Guyer to get back to the state championship game, quarterback Jackson Arnold knows what it needs to do.
“Just doing our job and executing to our ability,” Arnold said. “We got to play fast and play hard.”
What You Need to Know: Tomball vs. Guyer
Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, Texas)
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Tomball (11-3), Guyer (13-1)