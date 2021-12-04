ALLEN — Football is very much a week-to-week proposition. Because one thing happened the week before does not ensure it will happen again.
Last week, Guyer struggled to open the first and third quarters and found itself in a dogfight. On Saturday, Guyer opened each quarter with a score and still found itself in a dogfight.
But it was the response in the second half that turned the game around for Guyer in a 25-22 win over Prosper in the 6A Division II Region I final at Eagle Stadium.
Guyer started the game with a field goal as the red zone woes reared their head again. On the ensuing kickoff, Prosper took the lead on a 92-yard return by Kaleb Miles halfway through the quarter.
The rest of the half, it seemed as though Prosper did just enough to keep the Wildcats (13-1) at arm’s length. A strip sack of Jackson Arnold in the second quarter gave Prosper great field position, and it scored three plays later to take a 14-3 lead into half.
“A ton of credit to Prosper,” head coach Rodney Webb said. “It’s the fourth time in two years, we know each other so well. There were no secrets today.”
The third quarter is where the game turned for Guyer — unlike last week. On Guyer’s first possession of the second half, the Wildcats methodically moved down the field and Arnold evaded a pass rush — which sacked Arnold seven times — rolled to his right and found Grayson O’Bara for the score to draw within 14-9.
Ryan Yaites, who was inactive last week, made his presence known by intercepting a Harrison Rosar pass for the Wildcats’ 32nd takeaway of the season.
Three plays later, Arnold found Peyton Bowen on a quick out pass, and Bowen weaved through the Prosper defense for a 70-yard touchdown to give Guyer a lead it would not relinquish.
On Prosper’s next possession, Eli Bowen hauled in the defense’s second pick to quickly end the Prosper drive.
Early in the fourth, Arnold, who struggled through portions of the game, hit Landon Sides for a 43-yard gain down to the Prosper 11. However, Guyer once again settled for a field goal to make it 18-14.
“It was frustrating, but we just had to keep a level head,” Arnold said. “But we started executing better — started blocking better, started throwing better, started catching better and executing plays in that second half.”
Arnold finished with 305 passing yards and two passing scores, and the defense held Prosper to just 197 yards.
The two teams traded late scores and Landon Sides recovered the onside kick to seal the win and secure Guyer’s third straight trip to the state semifinals.
It was a big relief to get past Prosper again for Guyer and its players.
“That was a little scary for me,” Peyton Bowen said. “It feels great at the end, and we get to keep playing and moving on.”
Guyer meets Tomball in the 6A Division II state semifinals on Saturday. The game will be at 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco.