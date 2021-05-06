COPPELL — The bright side for Guyer is that it doesn’t have to worry about facing Will Rodman in Game 2 on Friday.
With limited run support of his own, Rodman was cool, calm and collected on the mound in Thursday’s series opener while striking out 12 Wildcats and going the distance in a 2-0 win in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game.
Coppell scored its first run in the bottom of the third off an RBI single by Chayton Krauss. The Cowboys added another in the bottom of the sixth off a triple by Bradley Castillo. Guyer had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Rodman ended the night the same way he started it — with another strikeout.
The series now shifts to Guyer at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. If needed, Game 3 is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Flower Mound.
“They’ve got two of them. We expected to see the Krauss kid tonight, but we got Rodman, and he’s a pitcher,” Guyer coach Pat Watson said. “This is his third shutout in a row. He throws four pitches, so I told the boys that he might have just done us a favor because we know what we’re going to see tomorrow.
“It was a good playoff baseball game. We just couldn’t put together enough hits.”
Guyer actually outhit Coppell 5-4 but never had more than one hit in any inning. Besides the seventh, its best chance to score early came in the top of the third when Jacob Byrd singled and immediately stole second base. The throw from the catcher sailed into center field, allowing Byrd to trot to third with two outs. However, Rodman answered by striking out the next batter to end the threat.
Rodman only got stronger from there, striking out four in a row between the fifth and sixth innings. He also struck out two in the seventh. This allowed him to outduel Guyer pitcher Parker Loser, whose only big mistake was the single to Krauss, which careened off the left field wall and gave Coppell the early 1-0 lead.
Loser minimized the damage and didn’t allow another run until he was pulled after Walker Polk tripled to open Coppell’s half of the sixth. Castillo followed with an RBI triple off Guyer’s bullpen to create some much-needed cushion.
“It goes back to the one inning when they scored the one run with the Krauss kid,” Watson said. “He’s their district MVP and is a good bad-ball hitter. He hit a slider that was down and away basically one-handed, and he hit it off the fence.
“Give their guy credit. He really didn’t walk anyone until that last inning. Each inning, we’d get a hit, but we couldn’t ever string them together. I told the guys that we need to have a short memory now. In a series, the team that normally wins the first one kind of relaxes because they know they have two more, and the one that loses plays a little more desperate. We’re going to come back and play hard.”