WACO — Fast starts had not been a specialty for Guyer on a consistent basis this year. However in Saturday’s 6A Division II state semifinal, it didn’t take long to see Guyer had everything clicking in a 59-14 win over Tomball at McLane Stadium.
The Wildcats (14-1) scored three times in the first quarter while forcing a punt and two turnovers on downs in the blowout win.
“Our level of execution was really high tonight,” coach Rodney Webb said. “The tempo really got to them — I don’t think they were prepared for it. That was a huge impact in the first quarter.”
Everything seemingly went right for Guyer in the first half as quarterback Jackson Arnold was 4 of 5 for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Cornerback and punt return specialist Peyton Bowen recorded an interception and scored on a punt return, and Jaden Powell had a fumble recovery for a touchdown on the way to a 45-0 halftime lead.
It was the second time in these playoffs that Guyer has scored 45 points or more in the first half — the first was 49 points against Dallas Jesuit — and a complete flip from a week ago when the Wildcats only managed three points at the half.
On Guyer’s first drive of the game, it used a quick tempo that kept Tomball off balance and allowed the Wildcats to pick up big chunks of yards on the way to a 5-yard touchdown run by Byron Phillips.
Guyer’s defense forced the first of four turnovers on downs in the first half, and one play later, Arnold hit Grayson O’Bara from 45 yards out to extend the lead to 14-0.
Another turnover on downs by Tomball and an 18-yard Jackson Foster touchdown run on fourth down put the game out of reach before the end of the first quarter.
“We knew that Tomball was a physical team, and we had to show them how physical we could be,” safety Marquan Pope said.
The defense, which came into the game with 33 takeaways on the season, then picked up back-to-back turnovers resulting in 10 more points to extend the lead to 31-0.
Now, 16 weeks after the start of the 2021 season, Guyer will meet Austin Westlake — which beat Katy 45-14 in the other semifinal — in a rematch of the 2019 6A Division II state final at 7 p.m. on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It’s awesome, man, to kind of see it come full circle,” said Arnold, who stepped in as a freshman in that 2019 title game due to an injury to Eli Stowers. “It’s kind of weird almost — kind of like a dream or a fantasy.”