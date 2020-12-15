For the first month of the season, Guyer played one of the toughest non-district schedules in Class 6A.
The Lady Wildcats squared off against the likes of Duncanville, DeSoto and South Grand Prairie, all teams that have been state-ranked.
Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore did this to prepare her team for district, and more importantly, the playoffs. And on Tuesday night, the Lady Wildcats started reaping the benefits.
Behind a game-high 19 points from Abilene Christian signee Bella Earle, Guyer routed McKinney 73-34 to open District 5-6A play.
"For us, [the non-district schedule] was to prepare us for what comes later," Kilgore said. "I think it was important to play those teams and understand where we are and where we need to grow.
"I definitely think it helped."
Earle knocked down five 3-pointers on the night, as the Lady Wildcats put on a shooting clinic from the outside. Guyer buried 11 3-pointers, quickly building a commanding lead.
The Lady Wildcats led 20-8 after the first quarter and took a 36-17 lead into halftime. Earle had 13 points at the intermission, while TCU signee Evie Goetz poured in nine.
"I think it was important to come out and show everyone who's boss in the district," Earle said. "I think what we did tonight really showed people what's up. I think we just have ballers across the board. We've been putting in the work outside of practice, and that just helps with that."
Guyer continued to add to its lead in the second half, as Earle drained two more 3-pointers — one of which came on a pull-up in transition. Her final 3-pointer of the game put the Lady Wildcats up 52-25 in the third quarter.
"We shot the ball well," Kilgore said. "We shared the ball well. I feel like we have a very good team unit, which makes it even better."
Nine Guyer players scored in the victory. Goetz ended the game with 14 points. Eryka Patton added nine and Aryauna Kirk had 11.
"Obviously, when you have more than one player that can score for you, it's an X-factor," Kilgore said. "I think that's going to be the big thing, being able to knock down those big shots."
The Lady Wildcats improved to 8-4 overall and 1-0 in 5-6A with the win. Guyer will travel to Prosper on Friday night.