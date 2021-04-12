Three Denton-area schools are ranked in the top 25 of their respective state softball polls this week.
In Class 6A, Guyer checked in as the No. 12-ranked team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. The Lady Wildcats dropped eight spots from their No. 4 ranking last week after an 11-1 loss to Prosper last Wednesday.
Guyer is 18-2-1 overall and 8-1 in District 5-6A, picking up a bounce-back 15-0 win over Braswell on Saturday. The Lady Wildcats have a critical district game on Tuesday night against Allen, a matchup that will play a decisive role in deciding the 5-6A championship.
Guyer beat Allen 3-0 back on March 19.
In Class 4A, Krum sits at No. 11 with a 17-4-1 overall record. The Lady Bobcats are undefeated in District 7-4A play at 8-0 and have an all-important series with No. 19 Argyle (15-4-2) this week.
The two schools will play in Argyle on Tuesday night and in Krum on Friday night.
Krum is coming off a 7-3 win over Bridgeport last Friday. Argyle, meanwhile, throttled Lake Worth in a two-game series last week, winning both contests by a combined 38-0.