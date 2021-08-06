After watching a majority of Denton-area teams kick off their 2021 campaigns this week, Guyer and Braswell will officially begin their seasons when they begin fall practice on Monday.
Since the Wildcats and Bengals participated in spring practice, they were forced to wait a week before starting their year.
But come Monday, both Guyer and Braswell will be in full swing with plenty of new faces at each school.
For the Wildcats, junior Jackson Arnold will take over at quarterback for Eli Stowers, who is now at Texas A&M. The Bengals will also be rolling out a new quarterback following the graduation of Tristan McClary, who threw for 2,745 yards and accounted for 38 total touchdowns.
Braswell will also look to replace its two leading receivers in Cam Smith and JK Carter. The duo combined for 1,620 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
Defensively, Guyer should boast one of the top units in the area. The Wildcats have several highly-touted prospects on that side of the ball, including safety and Pitt commit Marquan Pope, linebacker/edge rusher and UNT commit Vincent Paige and four-star defensive backs Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites.
“I think they’re a lot more comfortable back there,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said of Pope, Bowen and Yaites. “Marquan is such a good leader in the back end and such a good communicator. He’s playing a position where that’s very important.
“Peyton is one of the best playmakers in the state, and he’s going to be electric for us. We expect [Yaites] to have a breakout year. We feel like we have enough depth to have an opportunity to be really good on the back end.”
Once district play begins, Guyer and Braswell will again duke it out in what has become one of the most competitive leagues in the state.
In addition to the Wildcats and Bengals, District 5-6A also boasts perennial contender Allen, as well as Prosper, which lost to Guyer in last year’s Class 6A Division II Region I final.
“I still think it’s the toughest district in Texas,” Webb said. “I think you have to bring it every week. Little Elm finished last in district last year, but they have all their skill kids coming back, and they just got a five-star cornerback that moved in from a private school that’s going to make them a lot better.
“People ask me who I think is going to win [district] or go to the playoffs, and you can make a legitimate argument it could be any of the seven teams.”
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.