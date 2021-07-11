North Texas graduate Sebastián Muñoz posted the fourth top-10 finish of his season on Sunday after shooting an even-par 71 in the final round of the John Deere Classic.
Muñoz entered the day with a one-shot lead but couldn’t close out the win. He bogeyed two of his first three holes to move to 2 over par before battling his way back to even.
Muñoz finished in a four-way tie for fourth.
Lucas Glover birdied five of his last seven holes to win the tournament.
Muñoz’s day got off to a tough start when he found the rough with his tee shot on the first and third holes. He bogeyed both holes.
Muñoz got back to even with birdies on the 10th and 13th holes but couldn’t make a late charge.
While Muñoz was unable to pull out the win, he continued to show signs of pulling out of a recent slump. He failed to make the cut in three straight events after finishing in a tie for third in the Charles Schwab Challenge in late May.
Muñoz bounced back to tie for 67th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week and was back in the top 10 this week. He came into the week ranked No. 67 in the FedEx Cup standings and had $1.65 million in winnings this season.
Muñoz graduated from UNT in 2015 and turned pro the same year.