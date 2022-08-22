FRISCO — After the ceremonial opening shots, the chipping lessons, the interviews and what amounted to a show-and-tell of the PGA of America’s new jaw-dropping state-of-the-art home, it was time for speeches.
PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh on Monday afternoon gazed around the crowd of roughly 600 dignitaries, North Texas sports celebrities and PGA professionals. Waugh’s smile was proportionate to PGA’s new $33.5 million, 106,621-square-foot digs.
“Welcome,” he said, “to our field of dreams.”
His word choice was entirely appropriate. Back on Dec. 4, 2018, the day the PGA officially committed to moving its headquarters from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to Frisco, the 660 acres that will comprise the $550 million PGA Frisco mega-development virtually was all prairieland.
Not even a pandemic, the great winter storm of 2021, the makings of a recession or this summer’s drought has prevented PGA Frisco from becoming reality. Somehow Monday’s monsoon, which cleared in time for the PGA’s “Welcome Home Celebration,” seemed apropos.
“I know Texas does everything big,” joked PGA President Jim Richerson, “but 11 inches of rain in one day seems a bit much.”
Not that anyone’s enthusiasm on this occasion was dampened.
For the 106-year-old PGA of America, Monday marked the first day of the rest of the organization’s life. Its new address, 1916 PGA Parkway, is a nod to the PGA’s year of inception.
This is the first time since 1956 that the PGA has been based outside of Florida. It had been in Palm Beach Gardens since 1981.
Rather than “headquarters,” PGA of America officials have branded PGA Frisco as “home.” Home for, initially, about 120 employees and executive leadership. Home for nearly 28,000 PGA professionals.
Most of Monday’s invited guests were seeing the inside of the four-story, predominately glass and limestone building for the first time. Seemingly around every corner was a separate wow factor, with indoor hitting bays, a chipping and bunker practice area and instructional technology.
“People have generally been blown away, including ourselves” Waugh told The Dallas Morning News before Monday’s event. “It’s sort of like we’re trying to figure out whether we’re worthy or not.”
The building’s architect is the design firm Page. It was constructed by Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, which served as construction manager.
The building’s top three floors mostly consist of office space and a top-floor conference, but the entire bottom floor has a stadium feel. Situated on a hilltop, much of the facility’s back walls are glassed, maximizing views of the 30-acre practice facility and, beyond that, PGA Frisco’s two championship courses.
“This project is a tribute to the future of golf and a boon for Frisco and the entire DFW metroplex as we welcome new visitors to the region,” said Granger Hassmann, vice president of preconstruction and estimating for AP.
PGA Frisco is 30 miles north of Dallas and about seven miles north of The Star, the 91-acre development that includes the Cowboys’ headquarters and training facilities.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys greats Drew Pearson, Tony Dorsett, Ed “Too Tall” Jones and LPGA Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth were among Monday’s attendees.
The ex-players and Whitworth hit ceremonial opening tee shots. Jones slipped in just before the speeches began, apparently to check out his new Frisco neighbor. Frisco also is home to FC Dallas, the National Soccer Hall of Fame, the Roughriders minor league baseball team and the Dallas Stars’ practice facility.
“You know you’re onto something when Jerry Jones is sitting in the back row,” Waugh joked upon spotting Jones. “I hope this doesn’t reflect on the time when I come to the AT&T [Stadium] and where I might sit.”
PGA officials say the rest of PGA Frisco is on track for completion by next spring. That includes the fall opening-for-play of the 18-hole championship courses designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling; the clubhouse and 30-acre practice facility; a performance center; the 510-room Omni Frisco Resort; and an indoor/outdoor golf-centered entertainment district.
Mostly, of course, PGA Frisco is about golf and the PGA’s mission to grow the game to a more diverse audience.
The Northern Texas PGA Section will be located next door and is set to open in the fall, creating improved connectivity not only for the North Texas PGA but all 41 Sections of the PGA of America.
PGA Frisco was created from a unique public-private partnership between the PGA of America partnered with the city of Frisco, the Omni Resorts & Hotels/TRT Holdings, the Economic Development Council and Frisco ISD.
Frisco ISD students will be able to utilize PGA Frisco, and students at the University of North Texas will benefit from year-round internships.
“We’ve still got a long way to go, but it’s one of those instances where the reality may end up being better than the dream,” Waugh said. “Our building is beyond all of our expectations.
“And then what we can do with the whole campus is both exhilarating and a little daunting. I woke up this morning thinking, ‘Man, there’s so much possibility here. It’s so unique to anything else that exists in the game.’ And now it’s that awesome responsibility of fulfilling the promise, right?”
Already, 26 tournaments, including the 2027 and 2034 PGA Championships, have been scheduled for the next 15 years on the two championship courses. The PGA already is selling tickets to the first tournament at PGA Frisco, next May’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
The state of Texas’ economic development office projects that PGA Frisco will drive $2.5 billion in economic impact over the next 20 years. Waugh wonders if that projection is low, noting that PGA Championships alone create more than $150 million in revenues.
At its heart, the PGA’s mission is to grow the game. Waugh four years ago said he hoped that Frisco will become the Silicon Valley of Golf. The nearing fruition of PGA Frisco has only heightened the organization’s belief that other golf industry companies will relocate to Frisco’s still-ample remaining prairieland.
“A building can be wood and bricks and mortar,” Richerson said. “But a home is a place where you have special memories.
“It’s a place that develops your culture, which develops who you are as a person. And that’s what we’re trying to accomplish here. This is going to be one of the epicenters of golf in the United States, but also truly a place that’s going to inspire individuals to hopefully do great things in golf.
“And that’s hopefully going to have an impact for generations to come.”
Among the PGA of America pros in attendance Monday was Randy Smith, head pro emeritus at Royal Oaks and teacher of Scottie Scheffler, the Highland Park and University of Texas product and currently the world’s No. 1 golfer.
Smith looked around the PGA’s new home, listened to the speeches and said he has no doubt that North Texas’ next Schefflers, Jordan Spieths and Will Zalatorises and girls and boys alike will be inspired.
“Two championship courses and the programs that brings with them when you have those types of tournaments come into the area, that brings infrastructure,” Smith said. “That brings other businesses.
“There’s a good chance, a very good chance, that this is going to be the center of golf. That’s unbelievable for the metroplex and super-big for the PGA of America.”