FRISCO — After the ceremonial opening shots, the chipping lessons, the interviews and what amounted to a show-and-tell of the PGA of America’s new jaw-dropping state-of-the-art home, it was time for speeches.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh on Monday afternoon gazed around the crowd of roughly 600 dignitaries, North Texas sports celebrities and PGA professionals. Waugh’s smile was proportionate to PGA’s new $33.5 million, 106,621-square-foot digs.

