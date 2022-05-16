McKINNEY – K.H. Lee became the fourth back-to-back champion in AT&T Byron Nelson history by posting a tournament-record score of -26.
It’s a feat worthy of the Nelson record books. But it’s also a record that would have belonged to someone else in this week’s field had it not been for a horrible start. That golfer? World No. 12 Xander Schauffele, who made his TPC Craig Ranch debut this week and played in just his second-ever Nelson.
Schauffele finished in a tie for fifth place with Colleyville’s Ryan Palmer and World No. 8 Justin Thomas at -23. That’s a great score without any additional context, but its greatness is amplified when you consider where Schauffele was in the early stages of his round on Friday.
Five holes into his second round (and through 23 holes total), Schauffele was +3 for the tournament. He not only seemed like a sure thing to miss the cut, he was flirting with last place in the entire tournament field of 156.
But after his rough start on Friday, Schauffele birdied eight of his final 13 holes on the day to make the cut right on the number.
“I don’t quit, it’s not really in me,” Schauffele said. “I knew it was going to be a trip, a journey to come back and I’m always up for the challenge. So when you’re so far away from the cut line like I was on Friday you kind of just free yourself up, kind of like today, just try and make as many birdies as possible and sometimes it goes your way.”
Schauffele followed that up with a 65 on Saturday, the sixth-best round of the day. Still, he found himself nine shots back heading into Sunday’s final round.
That’s when everything really clicked for Schauffele, who had the best round of the day with an 11-under 61. That included an eagle from the fairway on the par-4 6th hole and nine birdies scattered between holes No. 5-18.
When he finished his round, Schauffele had actually moved into the solo lead at -23. But since he started the day tied for 30th place and teed off more than two hours before the leaders as the first tee time of the day, Schauffele knew it wasn’t worth sweating out the back 9 to see if his one-shot lead would stick. A non-first place finish was an inevitability, but just a few days after it looked like even playing on the weekend was a near impossibility, Schauffele was thrilled with a top-five finish and some momentum heading into next week’s PGA Championship.
“It’s good affirmation I’m doing things right,” he said. “Seeing the ball go in the hole is a really important thing before a major.”
That’s about the most you can ask for when you spot the eventual champion a head start of 12 shots and some players as much as a 15 shot lead. Lee was -9 through 23 holes. Jordan Spieth, the eventual runner-up, was -8. Fast-starter and eventual third-place finisher Sebastian Munoz, a North Texas alumnus, scored as low as -12 through the first 23 holes
Schauffele had just one top-5 finish this calendar entering the week and had missed the cut in his two biggest tournaments so far in 2022 – the Masters and The Players Championship. He’s hopeful his top 5 this week is a sign for better things ahead. If that includes another 61 next week, that seems like a safe bet.
“If you can shoot 61 around Southern Hills, I think that would be really good,” Schauffle said. “But it’s going to be slightly different.”