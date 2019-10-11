Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch will be adding a new nine-hole course with the opening set for Wednesday, Oct. 23.
With the addition the Wildhorse Golf Course, designed by Gary Stephenson, will now increase to 27 holes. Wildhorse offers 5 sets of tees to golfers at just about every level.
Craig Pullen, PGA Director of Golf added: “With the addition of these new nine holes, Wildhorse is poised to really make an impact on the community. We can now accommodate golf events up to 144 golfers and homeowners alike. We can’t wait to see what the future holds in store”.
Wildhorse Golf Club opened the original 18 holes in 2003.