It’s been seven years since Jordan Spieth broke through at the 2015 Masters, becoming the DFW area’s most recent Masters champion. Could the next Metroplex green jacket be on the horizon? Oddsmakers and past champions think it’s certainly possible.
Caesars Sportsbook has Spieth and Scottie Scheffler — two UT products and Dallas natives — in a group of golfers with the fourth-best odds to win the tournament at 14:1, trailing only Jon Rahm (9:1) and Justin Thomas/Collin Morikawa (12:1).
Plano’s Will Zalatoris has the 14th-best odds at 35:1, the same chance that oddsmakers are giving defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.
Mike Weir is one year shy from the 20th anniversary of his Masters win in 2003. He’ll be a part of the Masters field next week. He’ll also be a part of the inaugural ClubCorp Classic field at Las Colinas Country Club on April 22-24. He spoke with The Dallas Morning News earlier this week about some of the locals’ chances next week at Augusta.
“Scottie’s obviously No. 1 in the world right now and seems to have all of the shots,” Weir said. “Momentum into Augusta National is very important. When I won there, I had won twice earlier in the year and was in contention in other tournaments and I had a lot of momentumZCswx going. Obviously, for Scottie, he has great momentum going in. He’s got to be one of the very favorites there.”
Scheffler vaulted into the top spot in the world with his win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin last week. Spieth (No. 17) and Zalatoris (No. 29) are also in the top 30 of the world rankings.
Weir, 51, has never played with any of the three DFW twenty-somethings hoping to be in contention next week, but he has run into Spieth in the Champions Locker Room before and has great admiration for all three Šf their games.
“When he gets the vibe going, once he gets to Augusta, he seems to always play well there,” Weird said of Spieth. “He has great imagination and a great short game, and that’s always going to be a factor there.”
Zalatoris, who was a member of the Korn Ferry Tour last year before breaking onto the national scene with a second-place finish at Augusta, is also rounding into form. He tied for fifth place at last week’s match play event and had a string of three straight top-10 finishes earlier this season.”
All three of those guys, you have to have high hopes for,” Weir said. “Jordan is proven and these other two younger guys are really playing some great golf. So it wouldn’t be surprising if one of those three guys is putting on the green jacket on Sunday night.”