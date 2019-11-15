UNT officially announces golf practice facility
North Texas officially announced that the school will build an on-campus golf practice facility on Friday after the school’s regents approved the project.
The facility will include a driving range, short-game area, putting green and an indoor meeting space. The venue will be built near Apogee Stadium.
Longtime UNT booster Jerome “Bruzzy” Westheimer gave $1.5 million toward the project that will cost approximately $3 million.
The Record-Chronicle reported Tuesday that the project was set to be approved.