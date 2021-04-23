Argyle will be well represented at the state golf tournament in a few weeks.
After the Lady Eagles finished second at the Class 4A Region I tournament on Tuesday, the Argyle Black team won the 4A Region I title on Thursday.
The Eagles shot a two-day total of 577, finishing 32 strokes ahead of second-place Canyon.
Gaven Lane paced Argyle over the two-day tournament, firing an opening-round 67 before ending with a whopping 63. Zane Griggs carded a 73 on Wednesday and 72 on Thursday, while Blake Kelly tallied a first-round 75 and final round 74.
Justus Christman and Ethan Payne rounded out the members of Argyle’s region championship team.
Payne shot a 153, carding a 76 on Day One and a 77 on Day Two. Christman ended with a two-day total of 164.
Argyle will compete in the 4A state tournament May 17-18 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
The Eagles were the 4A runner-up in 2018-19, finishing 20 strokes behind state champion Monahans. The 2019-20 state golf tournament last season was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.