Katie Garner and Madelyn Diomede each shot two-day totals of 158 to lead Argyle to a second-place finish at the Class 4A Region I tournament in Lubbock.
The Lady Eagles tallied 644 points as a team, finishing 33 shots behind first-place Andrews Black. Argyle will now advance to the 4A state tournament, which will be held May 10-11 at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
Garner had the best individual single-day score of any Argyle golfer, shooting a 77 on the final day of the tournament.
Other members of the Lady Eagles' second-place team included Claire Jensen, Madison Wert and Lauren Justice.
Jensen shot an opening-round 83 before firing an 81 on day two. Wert shot 82s on both days, while Justice tallied an 89 and 83.
On the boys side, Argyle is competing in the second day of its region tournament on Thursday, also in Lubbock at Shadow Hills Golf Course.
The Eagles sit in first place after shooting an opening round 291 as a team. Canyon is just eight strokes back at 299.
Gaven Lane shot an impressive opening-round 67 to lead Argyle on day one.