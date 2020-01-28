As Ryan’s offense came out clicking on all cylinders Tuesday and scored its first goal six minutes into the game, it appeared as if this would be an easy night for the Lady Raiders and a long one for the Denton Lady Broncos. Instead, the two longtime rivals found themselves in a back-and-forth tussle that came down to the final seconds.
Denton pitched a shutout the rest of the way and had six chances in the final 20 minutes to at least score the equalizer, but none of those shots slipped through as Ryan hung on for a 1-0 win in a District 8-5A opener at Bronco Field.
Kendall Wright scored Ryan’s lone goal, and Kendall Dowling made it stick with several brilliant saves down the stretch.
“It was definitely a tale of two halves,” Ryan coach Kendall Pryor said. “We came out from the very beginning, and our possession was great. That’s exactly what we were looking to do, but then they came out in the second half, started stringing passes together and got us on our heels a little bit more. We’re fortunate to have jumped out to an early lead.
“It’s always going to be competitive with Denton. I expected more from us, but our defense held in time and time again.”
Pryor and Denton coach Matt Speight came into the night hoping their squads were ready for another grueling run through the district gauntlet. Both were playoff teams a year ago and are projected to be frontrunners again with a slew of returning starters. But while Ryan (4-2-1, 1-0 district) jumped out quickly, Denton (4-5-1, 0-1) struggled to keep up.
Ryan’s offense had three quality shots on goal in the first 10 minutes. That included the lone goal from Wright, who collected a pass from Wimberley Wright that trickled through the heart of the Denton defense. She found herself in a one-on-one with the keeper and gave her team a 1-0 lead with 34:06 left in the first half.
Ryan continued that onslaught for the rest of the half, including another near goal from Wright just before halftime.
“We gave them that one early one, and after that we held the ball and moved it better … we just couldn’t score,” Speight said. “Their goalie is fantastic; we knew that coming in. You’re not going to get an easy one on her.”
Dowling got her hands on almost all of Denton’s attempts in the closing minutes, including a crucial one-on-one save with 20:32 left. The Lady Broncos got two more quality shots off over the next six minutes as they continued to press.
“[Dowling] is always going to be solid back there. It’s just a matter of whether or not we can help her out defensively,” Pryor said. “But again, we only had six preseason games. We’re still feeling some things out, and we’ll figure all that out. I still like what I saw. And we’re coming away with a win.”