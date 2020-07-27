Guyer’s Olivia Ramirez and Hailey Lander were named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Texas all-state team after terrific junior campaigns earlier this spring.
The duo’s season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but through 19 games, Ramirez and Lander helped the Lady Wildcats go 12-3-4.
Guyer was 7-2-3 in District 5-6A play and was gearing up for its playoff run when the UIL shut the season down.
Ramirez was the 5-6A Co-MVP and led Guyer with 13 goals. The Iowa State commit became just the third player in school history to reach 100 career points, eclipsing the mark in the Lady Wildcats’ 5-0 win over Keller Central.
Lander, meanwhile, was the 5-6A Co-Defensive MVP. The Louisiana-Lafayette commit was one of the leaders of a stout Guyer defense that surrendered just 0.88 goals per game.