Guyer's Hailey Lander won't have to look far to find a familiar face when she arrives on the Louisiana-Lafayette campus in a few years.
After Lander's teammate, Gabi Placke, committed to the Ragin' Cajuns in September, Lander followed suit on Dec. 1.
The Lady Wildcats' junior captain announced her commitment to the school via Twitter.
"I'm very proud of the player she is and equally of the teammate and leader she is," Guyer coach Mandy Hall said. "There is never a day that she is not pushing and encouraging her teammates to be their best self for the team to succeed."
Lander was honorable mention in District 5-6A last year, helping the Lady Wildcats to a 19-4-1 record. She is Guyer's starting center back and one of four team captains, along with Placke, Emily Reyna and Mariella Stephens.
Lander anchors a formidable back line for the Lady Wildcats' defense that gave up just 0.67 goals per game last year.
"Her speed and ability to read the game make her a dynamic defender for us," Hall said. "We're really excited for her and proud to have her in our program."