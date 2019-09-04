When Gabi Placke slipped on a Lady Wildcat uniform and stepped onto the pitch as a freshman for the first time, Guyer coach Mandy Hall immediately realized Placke possessed several special traits.
"From her first day of practice at Guyer, she has been one of the hardest working kids we have," Hall said. "She brings a level of consistency and high work rate to our program, which has helped establish her as a leader and someone the team can rely on."
The time and dedication Placke has poured into the Lady Wildcats' program paid off Wednesday night, as the Guyer junior realized a lifelong dream.
After taking a visit and weighing all of her options, Placke announced her commitment to Louisiana-Lafayette on Twitter.
"I have wanted to play college soccer ever since I was little," Placke said. "And so now, watching it all unfold is super exciting, and a little unreal."
Placke said she chose the Ragin' Cajuns because of the program's vision, coaching staff and the school's athletic facilities.
"They have all the tools necessary for student-athletes to succeed," Placke said. "From the minute I stepped on campus I could see myself going there, and I felt like that it was the perfect fit.
"No other school resonated with me like Louisiana did, and I knew that the Louisiana coaches were the ones I wanted to play for."
Placke will be back for her junior campaign at Guyer later this year and was an integral part of a Lady Wildcats team that went 19-4-1 last season.
Guyer made a run to the area round of the playoffs before falling to Richardson Pearce, which advanced to the regional finals.
The Lady Wildcats' outside back tallied three goals and three assists as a sophomore last year and was honorable mention in District 5-6A.
"Louisiana is getting not only a dynamic defender, but an incredible athlete and great person," Hall said.