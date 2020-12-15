SANGER — It was a huge night for the Sanger Lady Indians on Tuesday for myriad reasons. Not only did Sanger capture their first district win over Van Alstyne 54-40, but the Lady Indians recognized Chloe Malone for passing the 1,000-point career mark.
As for the game, the Lady Indians started out slow with just eight points in the first quarter before cranking it up for 18 points in the second quarter to carry a 26-13 lead into the half. Sanger kept the heat on in the third quarter with 19 points, adding another nine in the fourth quarter.
Malone was her usual self in the ballgame, putting up 18 points for Sanger.
With the win, Sanger improves to a solid 8-4 this season and 1-0 in district. They will go to Aubrey on Friday.
Braswell 52, Plano West 19
PLANO — Thanks in part to a stellar offensive showing on Tuesday the Braswell Lady Bengals coasted to a 52-19 blowout over Plano West.
Braswell had 17 points in the first quarter and another 11 points in the second to take a 28-9 lead into the break. The Lady Bengals put up another 15 points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth.
Alisa Williams was the top scorer for Braswell with 15 points while Jazmyne Jackson had 11 points as well.
Lake Dallas 73, Denton 26
The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons absolutely dominated Denton in their showdown on Tuesday evening, blasting them in a 73-26 route.
In the first quarter, the Lady Falcons took an 18-4 lead and never quite looked back as they went on to put up another 15 points in the second quarter for a 33-10 lead at the half. Lake Dallas poured on another 40 points combined in the second half.
Jorja Elliot led the way offensively with 17 points for the Lady Falcons.
Lake Dallas improved to 9-4 this season and 1-0 in district contests.
Ponder 65, S&S Consolidated 21
SADLER — In blowout fashion, the Ponder Lady Lions took care of business on the road against S&S Consolidated on Tuesday for a 65-21 thrashing.
The Lady Lions were OK on offense in the first half with just eight points in the first quarter and another 11 in the second for a 19-11 halftime advantage. Ponder exploded in the second half for a pair of 23-point quarters to bust the contest open.
Tate Wells was electric on offense for Ponder with 19 points.
Ponder will take on Pilot Point on the road this Friday.
Aubrey 68, Gainesville 14
GAINSVILLE — It was all good news for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals against Gainesville on Tuesday, as they stomped them 68-14 for a huge win.
Aubrey effectively ended the game in the first quarter thanks to a 28-3 lead before tacking on another 10 points in the second quarter. The Lady Chaps put up 30 total points in the second half to keep the route on.
Rhianna Stevenson and Audrey Beaty each had 14 points for Aubrey.
Aubrey moves to 2-0 in district play and 4-4 this season. They will host Sanger on Friday.
Decatur 44, Argyle 42
DECATUR — The Argyle Lady Eagles were handed their fifth loss of the season by Decatur on Tuesday, as they were edged out 44-42.
Argyle was flat out of the chute with just four points in the first quarter and only nine points in the second, causing them to trail 27-13 at the break. The Lady Eagles picked up the pace in the second half though with a 25-point third and 14-point fourth quarter.
Bailey Timmons and Sam Bacon each contributed 14 points in the loss for Argyle.
The Lady Eagles are now 0-1 in district play this season and a respectable 7-5 overall.