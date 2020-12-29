FLOWER MOUND — The Guyer Lady Wildcats flexed their offensive muscles on Tuesday against Flower Mound Marcus, cruising to a 67-45 win.
Guyer scored just 13 points in the first quarter, though they turned up the heat with an 18-point second quarter to take a 31-24 lead to the halfway point. The Lady Wildcats busted the game open with a 19-point third and 17-point fourth quarter to seal the win.
TCU signee Evie Goetz led all scorers with 25 points. Bella Earle added 16 points and Eryka Patton chipped in 10.
Guyer improves to 11-4 overall this season and will travel to Allen on Saturday.
Sanger 68, Melissa 46
MELISSA — It was a solid performance for the Sanger Lady Indians on Tuesday against Melissa, as they used a strong offensive showing to take the 68-46 win.
Sanger held a narrow 13-12 lead after the first quarter before they busted out for 20 points in the second quarter as they took a 33-25 lead at the break. The Lady Indians kept up the momentum in the second half with 21 points in the third and 14 points in the fourth.
Carly Schmucker put up 19 points in the win while Lexi Martin added 16 points.
Sanger is now a solid 10-5 this season and 3-1 in district. They will play Celina at home on Friday.
Monday results
Ponder 77, Peaster 74
PEASTER — It was a shootout between Ponder and Peaster on Monday afternoon, as the Lady Lions prevailed in the 77-74 thriller.
Ponder found themselves trailing 22-15 early on before scoring 21 points in the second quarter to close the gap to 41-36 at halftime. The Lady Lions took full advantage of Peaster’s lackluster third quarter by scoring 22 points to their nine and another 19 points in the fourth.
Tate Wells and Karly Ivy led the way for Ponder with 22 and 21 points, respectively.
The Lady Lions improved to 14-2 overall this season. They will go to Paradise on Thursday.