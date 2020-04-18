Hours removed from Argyle’s 62-46 victory over Wheatley in the 2018 Class 4A semifinal, then-sophomore Rhyle McKinney and several of her teammates were packed into McKinney’s hotel room celebrating.
The Lady Eagles were going for their fourth-straight state title the next day, but McKinney and others had lost track of time. It was approaching 12:30 a.m. when, with music blaring, she got a knock on the door.
It was Argyle head coach Chance Westmoreland.
“We were all in one room hanging out, and it was way past our curfew,” McKinney recalled. “We had just won a big game, so obviously we were super excited. He asked, ‘Who’s all in here?’ and we said, ‘No one is in here.’ People were hiding in the closet and bathtub.
“It was so bad.”
McKinney apologized to Westmoreland the next morning, but perhaps more importantly, was no worse for wear in the championship game.
She went on to score 20 points against San Antonio Veterans Memorial, burying five 3-pointers en route to the win.
That title was the second of three McKinney captured during her tenure at Argyle. McKinney led the Lady Eagles back to San Antonio again in March, but Argyle came up just short of winning its sixth consecutive championship, falling to Fairfield in overtime of the title game.
McKinney ended her senior campaign averaging 20.5 points on 49% shooting. The SMU signee was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A all-state team, along with being named District 8-4A MVP, 4A Region I tournament MVP and Texas Girls Coaches Association 4A and under Player of the Year.
And, for the second-straight year, McKinney was a clear-cut choice to be the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area MVP.
“It means a lot,” McKinney said. “The work I’ve put in the last few years has really shown, for me and for other people. I think I’ve grown as a person and player. Being named MVP just shows I started out not where I wanted, but by working hard, you can get where you want.”
Throughout her high school career, McKinney dazzled on every stage. Over the past four years, she compiled a staggering 137-23 record, winning 85.6% of her games.
McKinney lost only one playoff game and two district games from 2016-20. She averaged 23 points per game in the postseason, including a game-high 25 points against Fairfield in this year’s 4A final.
She will forever be remembered in Argyle and leaves as one of the most decorated players in school history.
“There are kids that don’t ever get the chance to do what I’ve done or my team has done,” McKinney said. “Honestly, I enjoy so much looking back on every moment I had playing here. I’m super thankful for every part of it and the teammates and coaches I had.”